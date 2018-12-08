Shots fired at Taco Bell on Clark Lane

COLUMBIA - Officers were dispatched to the Taco Bell on Clark Lane after a complaint of shots fired was reported Monday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The complainant reported hearing three shots fired between two vehicles in the parking lot. Both vehicles fled the scene, according to the complaint.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers are investigating and searching the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.