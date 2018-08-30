Shots fired at three Columbia residences Tuesday night

COLUMBIA - Police confirmed Wednesday morning that shots were fired Tuesday night in north Columbia. Three separate residences were struck by bullets, but no injuries were reported. The residences are located on the 1500 block of Citadel, and on the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Raleigh Drive.

Officers found multiple shell casings on the 1400 block of Raleigh Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Columbia Police Department requests anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them, or to call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.