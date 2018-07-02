Shots fired at two locations on Rice Road

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Friday morning it dispatched officers to investigate two separate shots fired incidents on Rice Road Thursday night.

The first shots fired report at 10:36 p.m. near 4511 Rice Road led officers to 2113 Carol Drive, where they found two vehicles damaged by gunfire.

The second shots fired report at 11:43 p.m. led officers back to the neighborhood, less than half a mile from the first location. Officers found bullet damage at 4405 Rice Road. The police department said one round went through multiple interiors walls before exiting and getting in the exterior wall of an apartment next door.

Three people were at home at 4405 Rice Road at the time of the shots fired, according to police.

The police department said no injuries have been reported in either of the shots fired incidents and no suspect information is being released. CPD spokeswoman Latisha Stroer said there is no information that the incidents were related.

The Columbia Police Department is calling the public to provide tips at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.