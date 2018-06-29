Shots Fired from SUV in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have two in custody after a shots fired incident that occurred in the area of 2600 Quail Drive in North Columbia.

Police said their investigation has revealed two shots were fired from a white Lincoln Navigator around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they stopped the Navigator shortly after at Parker Street and Vandiver Drive, where they arrested two subjects. Police said they are still investigating the incident.