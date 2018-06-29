Shots Fired in 5500 Block of North Rocky Fork Road in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department reports shots fired Tuesday morning around 4:00 a.m.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the 5500 block of North Rocky Fork Road but did not find any evidence of the shots. The department said because of the dark and the lack of a specific address, they could not find any casings.

At 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, homeowners reported bullet shell casings in their front yard on North Rocky Fork Road. Police found eight casings near the home.

There are no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update you with more information as we receive it.