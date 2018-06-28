Shots Fired in Columbia

BOONE COUNTY - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating shots fired on Lincoln Drive in Columbia.

Columbia Police confirmed a shooting in front of a house on Lincoln Drive. It is suspected that the shots came from a red Cadillac.

Columbia Police Department recieved a complaint at 8:31am Friday morning.

At the time, injuries are unknown.

KOMU 8 will continue to update the story as information becomes available.