Shots fired in Columbia armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery with shots fired in Columbia on Friday.

The robbery happened at MidAmerican Title Loans in the 1100 block of Business Loop 70 E. at approximately 2:40 PM, according to Columbia Police.

Authorities say the suspect fired one shot inside the business before leaving southwest on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The shot caused minor property damage but no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a thin, dark colored winter coat and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.