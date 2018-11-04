Shots Fired in Douglass Park

COLUMBIA - Two men are in custody after shooting guns at Douglass Park.

Maurice D. Penny, 26, and Deundrea L. Woods, 17, are both in jail, arrested for Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at Douglass Park Sunday night, when they arrived they arrested Penny and Woods after a chase.

According to police, the two men were in an argument and had both shot at each other. No one was injured.

Investigators are working to see if this incident is related to a recent string of shots fired and shooting reports, like the recent shooting at the Boone County Fair.