Shots Fired in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Police have blocked off five blocks along Eastland Drive as they look for a suspect in the area. In addition to more than a dozen police vehicles, police also have a canine unit searching in the area. A Highway Patrol helicopter is searching the area as well.

Police tell KOMU the suspect was pulled over for a traffic stop and then ran. Shortly after 10 p.m. shots were fired, but no one was hit. Police will not say who is responsible for the shooting.

KOMU 8 has a crew in Jefferson City and will be updating as soon as possible.