Shots Fired in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A 24-year-old Jefferson City resident is in custody on Monday and charged with weapons possession of paraphernalia are pending. Jefferson City Police responded to a shots fired call on Sunday morning around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two spent shell casing in the alley located near the 200 block of East Commercial Way.

Authorities discovered the suspect in a parking garage hiding behind a vehicle. Authorities retrieved a loaded handgun and pipe typically used in smoking methamphetamine.

No one was injured during this incident.