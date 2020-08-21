Shots fired in Mexico hit house, car

MEXICO - Shots were fired in Mexico Thursday morning hitting a house and a car after a dispute between residents.

According to a press release, Mexico Public Safety Department personnel went to the 1500 Block of N Clark St just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday in response to gunshots being fired. Personnel found that a house, car, and a utility box in the area had been hit.

Initial investigation indicated that the shots fired were part of an ongoing dispute between residents, the investigation is still ongoing.

There were no reported injuries from the incident, the release said.