Shots fired in Mexico hit house, car
MEXICO - Shots were fired in Mexico Thursday morning hitting a house and a car after a dispute between residents.
According to a press release, Mexico Public Safety Department personnel went to the 1500 Block of N Clark St just before 6:15 a.m. Thursday in response to gunshots being fired. Personnel found that a house, car, and a utility box in the area had been hit.
Initial investigation indicated that the shots fired were part of an ongoing dispute between residents, the investigation is still ongoing.
There were no reported injuries from the incident, the release said.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will have additional officers on duty Friday and Saturday as students return to campus,... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
in
LEBANON - Authorities arrested two men on Wednesday after seizing 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine. A 47-year old man... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More positive COVID-19 cases are popping up at the Jefferson City Manor, a long term care facility... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Amid the pandemic, a federal program has provided support to the "The Food Bank for Central & Northeast... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The home improvement sector has seen an economic boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now stores are facing... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
(CNN) -- For Farrah Dixon, the words come slowly and reluctantly, a measure of both how she's been feeling during... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is hosting a drive-thru food drive for mid-Missouri students. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Kids are still taking pretty big risks, according to several new studies of youthful behavior from the US... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It's the start of another semester at the University of Missouri, but it's not just another year. Much... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri’s Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) approved new requirements to become a substitute teacher earlier this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The SEC and MU's season begins on September 26 amid COVID-19-related concerns, but there's more on the line... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Fifth Street Christian Church hosted a free sack lunch event Thursday to give back to the community. ... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Public Health Department’s close contact policy has the potential to affect businesses with small staffs. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society is looking for possible foster homes after agreeing to bring in cats rescued... More >>
in
One of the significant concerns for mental health patients during this pandemic is the effects of social isolation. A Harvard... More >>
in