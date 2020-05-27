Shots fired in north Columbia leaves one with life-threatening injuries

COLUMBIA- Police are investigating a report of shots fired in north Columbia that left one injured early Monday morning.

The incident took place just after 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of Quail Drive.

A lieutenant on the scene told KOMU one victim had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by medics. A press release sent out by Columbia Police Department said the victim had a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is unknown.

Officers also identified shell casings in the same area the individual was found.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.