COLUMBIA -- Several shots were fired Saturday night on the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive in north Columbia.
According to the Columbia Police Department, 4-5 shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. No injuries reported at this time.
Officers found bullet fragments at the scene, but it is unknown if this is from a previous incident.
KOMU 8 reporters on the scene report a heavy police presence. CPD did not provide a suspect or suspect description at this time.
This is a ongoing investigation