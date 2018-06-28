Shots fired in north Columbia Sunday morning

COLUMBIA - Columbia police confirmed reports of shots fired in north Columbia early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Big Bear Blvd. at 12:57 a.m. Investigators found multiple shell casings in the street and a vehicle nearby with a flat tire that had two bullet holes in it, according to public information officer, Latisha Stroer.

Officers did not confirm the owner of the vehicle or any witnesses to the shots fired. CPD said there is no information on a suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department, or call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.