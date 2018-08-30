Shots fired in north Columbia, witness reports fleeing car

COLUMBIA - A dozen or more gunshots woke north Columbia residents near Ash and Sanford around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Witness Nabil Alawawdeh said he heard twelve shots, a short pause, and then four more shots. Another witness reported hearing 14 shots.

"I ran to the window and saw a black or dark blue car speed away," Alawawdeh said.

A bullet grazed the side of Alawawdeh's car leaving a dent and shattering one of the car's windows. There was also a bullet hole found on the roof panel of his house. Columbia Police reported a second residence was also hit by a stray bullet.

Lieutenant Eric Hughes with the Columbia Police Department said two or more people were most likely involved.

The Columbia Police arrived at the scene and collected bullet cases and shards left on the ground.

There were no reported injuries, but there is still an ongoing investigation.

Hughes also said Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anonymous tips. If you have any information on possible suspects or leads involving recent shootings call 875-TIPS.

(Editor's note: This story has been modified to clarify further details and new information.)