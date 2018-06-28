Shots Fired in Northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department Officers responded to reports of shots fired Sunday at 5:24 p.m. in northeast Columbia.

The officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Quail Drive after several people reported shots being fired. No injuries have been reported but a residence was hit multiple times with gunfire. Investigators are now processing the scene for evidence and canvassing the neighborhood.

Persons with information on this incident should contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.