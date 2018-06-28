Shots fired in Osage Beach, one person injured

OSAGE BEACH – One person was injured by pellets from a shotgun at the 1000 block of Mace Road in Osage Beach shortly after midnight on Thursday.

According to a press release, a 32-year-old male suspect and a woman arrived at a residence. Then, there was a disturbance between the suspect and other individuals. The suspect went to his vehicle, retrieved a shotgun and shot at least 3 rounds.

Pellets from one of the rounds struck one of the other individuals. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries and refused transportation to the hospital.

The suspect is awaiting formal charges at the Camden County Jail.