Shots Fired in Sidelines Sports Bar Parking Lot

COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning at Sidelines Sports Bar on Big Bear Boulevard.

According to a police report, a male suspect shot at a woman's car while she was still sitting in it. The woman was not injured in the shooting, although police found seven shell casings and two bullet holes in her car.

The woman told the officers the suspect, whom she did not know, had been following her around the bar before the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. The Boone County Sheriff's Department K-9 attempted to track the suspect but could not locate him. Officers are checking for video surveillance and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.