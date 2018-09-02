Shots Fired in the 500 Block of Oak Street

COLUMBIA — Officers dispatched to Oak Street Monday just after 1 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.

A press release from the Columbia Police Department stated that officers arrived on scene and found three shell casings in the roadway.

The investigation revealed shots were possibly fired from a red vehicle last seen heading northbound on Oak Street. One unoccupied building was struck by a bullet.

There are no reported injuries at this time and the investigation is ongoing.