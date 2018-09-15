Shots Fired in the Early Morning

Columbia Police say the shooting took place at the Break Time on 1000 Smiley Lane at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say 20 people were at the scene and one person was injured. The victim, 19-year-old Damorea Salisbury, was taken to University Hospital. He was shot in the upper body and is in serious condition.

Police say they have no one in custody at this time.