Shots Fired In Waffle House Parking Lot, No Suspects Yet

COLUMBIA - No injuries have been reported after gunfire rang out near a Columbia restaurant early Monday.

The Columbia Police Department says 10 shots were fired during a physical disturbance in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive at 3:51 a.m. Monday. Officers later located 10 shell casings with two different calibers, according to a police statement.

Police do not have a motive and have not located any suspects.