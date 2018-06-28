Shots Fired Indicents May Be Connected

Columbia officers have investigated four reports of shots fired since June 27th. There weren't any reports of injuries at these incidents but in once case, a bullet did enter a house on Lyon Street. Police don't believe that home was the intended target.

Investigators think the shots are related because of the timing and consistent caliber of the recovered shell casings.

At 1:30 a.m. on June 27, shots were fired from a vehicle at the intersection of Fifth and Lyon Streets. The suspect vehicle is a gray or black Chevy Avalanche. Officers found seven .45 caliber shell casings in the roadway. Witnesses said someone in the Avalanche fired the shots at two or three men walking along Fifth Street.

Then, at 3:30 a.m., shots were fired from a red Grand Am on Clinkscales Road. Officers collected eight .45 caliber shell casings at the scene.

On June 29 at 5:30 p.m. officers responded to several calls of shots fired at various locations. Callers told police the shots were fired from two vehicles that were in an "active disturbance" with one another.

Police believe the Lyon Street, Clinkscales Road, and the June 29th incidents are related.

If you have any information that could help identify the shooters or the vehicles involved, please call Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS