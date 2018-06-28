Shots fired near Derby Ridge and Bold Ruler

COLUMBIA - A woman's car was shot up in the area of Derby Ridge Drive and Bold Ruler Drive Sunday morning, the Columbia Police Department said.

A press release said the car was found when police officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Police said the woman's car had multiple bullet holes and many shell casings were found at the scene. No one was reported hurt.

Police said they do not have any suspects yet and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Columbia police department. To leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers, please call 875-TIPS.