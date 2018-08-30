Shots fired near Vandiver Drive and Rangeline Street

COLUMBIA — Police said investigation is ongoing after a shots fired incident in the area of Vandiver Drive and Rangeline Street early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 12:50 a.m. to the area and found several shell casings along a roadway.

Police said there were no reported injuries or property damage.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.