Shots fired on Bodie Drive, two homes hit

COLUMBIA - Shots were fired near Bodie Drive and Currituck Lane in Columbia and two homes were hit.

Columbia Police officers were dispatched to the area Thursday night around 8:30 p.m.

Police said no injuries were reported and there is no suspect information.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573)875-TIPS.