Shots fired on Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA - An altercation that lead to several gunshots being fired occurred at the 800 block of Business Loop 70 East early Sunday morning, according to Columbia Police.

The Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to information received about a group of people fighting in the street.

When officers got there, two women were fighting. When the officers tried to stop the fight, multiple shots were fired.

Officers found several shell casings in the parking lot of Tom's Imports on Coats Street, according to the release.

There were no injuries or property damage, and the investigation is still ongoing.