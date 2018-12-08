Shots fired on Doris Drive

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Doris Drive at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officials said investigators found that an older, light colored vehicle drove through the area and fired multiple shots at an unoccupied, parked vehicle on the side of the road. The unoccupied vehicle had several bullet holes.

Officials said officers on scene recovered a bullet from the vehicle and a shell casing in the road nearby.

There were no injuries or further property damage reported to or by officials.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.