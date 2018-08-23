Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2900 block of Leeway Drive, police said.
Officers searched for a silver KIA and impounded it for evidence.
Billy Benz, a man who lives in an apartment nearby, said he heard six-seven gunshots.
“I didn’t know this was a neighborhood for these things,” he said.
