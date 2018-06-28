Shots fired outside of the Blue Note Tuesday night

COLUMBIA - Shots were fired outside the Blue Note at about 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect was driving a red sport utility vehicle and fired the first shot into an alleyway, followed by several more on Ninth Street and Rogers Street.

Officers were dispatched after the suspect was kicked out of The Blue Note after starting a fight at the Waka Flocka Flame concert.

The subject then assaulted the bouncers, threatened to shoot them and then displayed a handgun.

There were no reported injuries or property damaged.