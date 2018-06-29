Shots Fired, Two Arrested After Brawl

JEFFERSON CITY -- Two men are in custody Tuesday after police responded to a fight involving more than 15 people around 2:50 p.m. near the 900 block of East Dunklin Street. Several individuals fled after officers arrived on the scene according to a media release. Police said they heard several shots fired after many of the subjects fled.

Police say one of the fleeing suspects was found in a wooded area in the 700 block of East Elm Street. Officers arrested 20-year-old Timothy Lamar Williams Jr. of Jefferson City. They found a handgun close to where the arrest took place. Williams is being charged for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. He is being held in Cole County Jail.

JCPD spotted a second suspect and arrested him at the intersection of Cherry Street and East Miller Street. Police said 19-year-old Chad T. Brewer fled police near 1000 East Elm Street at 3:30 p.m.. Charges of failure to obey an officer and resisting arrest are being sought against Brewer.

No injuries were reported.