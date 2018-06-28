Show Me Cash Player Pockets $140,500 Prize

COLUMBIA — A Columbia man banked $140,500 for matching all five numbers drawn in the Missouri Lottery's Show Me Cash Sunday drawing. Jack Beasley bought his winning ticket at Moser's Price Chopper in Columbia. The winning numbers were: 2, 6, 18, 25 and 29.

The total jackpot from the Sunday drawing was $281,000. Another player purchased a ticket that matched the winning numbers at a Lee's Summit Hy-Vee. The second winning ticket remains unclaimed.

Show Me Cash offers a jackpot starting at $50,000, which increases by at least $5,000 at each drawing. To date, more than $31 million has been awarded in jackpot prizes in the game.