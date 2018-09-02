Show-Me Imaging Missouri Opens Doors Today

COLUMBIA - Show-Me Imaging Missouri opens its doors today.

It's an all-photography show made up entirely of images taken in Missouri.

Put on by Stephen's College, the opening reception is from 4 to 6 p.m., with free admission.

It is open to the public during the weeks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it's located in the Davis art gallery.