Show-Me Shapes Up Kids

"We're all here to say, 'Hey, this is important and the earlier you get started on these kind of good habits, these good healthy life style trends the better you will be as you grow older,'" explained Larry Luetjen.

Lee Elementary boasts a diverse population and Principal Teresa Vandover believes the program will have a huge impact on the children.

"We're taking an opportunity to be leaders in school fitness and our P.E. teacher and the other arts team members are giving our children many opportunities to become more active. We're teaching them that it's fun to be active, it's important to be active," said Vandover.

The program makes physical activity fun while at the same time getting children to eat healthily at a young age.

"Really, just trying to draw attention to the fact that people need to start being more active. And of course, if you start that from the a young age you're bound to continue that as you get older," said Seth Myers, Show-Me state games.

More than 20,000 students are expected to participate in the program, which lasts until November 20.