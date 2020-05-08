Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on

By: Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games announced Tuesday that their summer games for July are still on, according to a newsletter on their Facebook page.

The organization said June sports are being postponed and new dates will be announced. They also said if a participant signed up for a sport that is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, they will refund the sports registration fee or give a credit to the participant for a future event. 

The Missouri State Senior Games will also be postponed and rescheduled. The newsletter said they are working with facility partners and public health experts on determining future event dates, but that some will likely be in late summer or fall. 

The organization said all event updates will continue to be posted to their Facebook page and website

