Show-Me-State Games athlete defies the odds
COLUMBIA- At a young age one Missouri athlete learned to approach the game of softball a little differently
Kallie Smith dreams of playing college softball. But just under a year ago, an accident interrupted that dream.
Her life changed forever on a sunny day at second base for the Crocker Lady Lions.
Smith positioned herself under a pop fly but lost the ball in the sun. The softball missed her glove and hit her directly in the eye.
"I passed out and I was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and they immediately transferred me to Columbia because of the hyphema they couldn't do anything about it," Smith said.
In addition to blowing out her pupil, the ball fractured Smith's orbital and sinus cavities. She underwent surgeries but still never regained vision in her left eye.
From that point forward, Smith focused on getting better.
"So, I was kind of home bound on bed rest. I couldn't watch TV, I basically just had to sit there and do nothing all day," Smith said. "It was definitely harder on the emotional side than it was the physical side."
Once she could get out on the diamond she realized things had changed.
"There's more things I do that I didn't have to think about what I did now I have to actually think about it to do it like softball. Like fielding a ground ball, now I really have to think about it and focus more.
Defying the odds, Smith still wants to play softball in college.
Justin Smith, Kallie's dad, said "She stayed focused it was really hard for her at first we could tell she was struggling," he said. "Basically, trying to relearn the game with one less eye which is hard to do. You see everything different- depth perception is different. But she stayed focused, kept working, working, and working and here we are still doing it we're really proud of her."
Now 17-years-old, Smith already knows where she wants to end up after high school.
"I want to play at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, or Westminister in Fulton Missouri."
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man Monday morning for his role in a drug trafficking case. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will receive $81.2 million to replace the Rocheport Bridge. The money will... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Chicago man faces criminal charges related to a suspicious package case in Holts Summit. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A roof collapsed early this morning from too much rain. The apartment complex had a temporary fix... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Users of the popular social sharing site Reddit are upset after they say a scammer targeted them--posing as... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Contaminants stemming from an Orscheln facility may be in Moberly's air and sewers, and the City Council voted... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Close to 90,000 children and 23,000 adults have been dropped from Missouri's Medicaid health insurance program... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A power outage has caused Lincoln University to close for the rest of Monday. The... More >>
in
MACKS CREEK — A building in Camden County has collapsed after floodwaters compromised the structure. According to a Facebook... More >>
in
ESTES PARK, CO. — John Drage doesn’t know how many more miles he’s got left in him. Every step,... More >>
in
STRAFFORD — A KY3 viewer, JD Matney, shared this video of a mountain lion walking along just north of Strafford.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. The incident occurred on Apple... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F responded to a boat fire at the Lake of the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - FEMA opened the doors of a new Disaster Recovery Center in Cole County over the weekend. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Columbia teenager is home safe after she was missing for almost two days. Summer Skye Allen,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Three men were arrested after allegedly stealing $22,000 worth of electronics from a Moberly Walmart Saturday. Several... More >>
in
CENTERTOWN - Family, friends and even strangers showed up to celebrate Jasen Smith's life at his Memorial Benefit at Apple... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a runaway teen missing since Thursday was found safe Saturday afternoon. Summer Skye Allen was... More >>
in