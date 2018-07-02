Show-Me State Games Bring Business

COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games brought competitors and fans to Columbia this July, boosting local businesses. The Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health started the summer Olympic-style event as a non-profit organization in 1985.

Last year's Games brought over 28,000 participants alone to Columbia thanks to a variety of different activities. Thirty-four different sports are represented in July. Events range from ballroom dancing to road racing.



Local businesses get to see a different mix when the games come in town. Red Mango manager Brittney Scott said many more children run through her store. Scott said overall business improves with the summer games. Local Subway sandwich artist Paige Childs agreed and said, "It gets crazy."

One of Saturday's sports included archery. Charlie Langreder, commissioner of Show-Me State Games target archery, said its participant numbers were up this year, even with the rain.



Sunday is the last day of the Show-Me State Games, and fans can catch events from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.