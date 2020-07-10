Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA - The 2020 Show-Me State Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The games have been canceled to protect the health and safety of athletes, spectators, volunteers, officials and the community, according to Wednesday's press release.

"We had to make the best possible decision we could with the interest of the athletes and those involved in the Show-Me State Games being safe," executive director Dave Fox said.

More than 30,000 athletes from across the state participated in the Show-Me State Games last year. With the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and new local ordinances, Fox felt it was in the best interest of public safety to cancel the games.

"We're in trying times," Fox said. "It's COVID-19. There's so much uncertainty. Nobody wanted to host the games more than we did, but safety and the health of our athletes is our top priority. "

The games were scheduled to take place over the last two weekends in July.