Show-Me State Games coming soon after last torch lighting ceremony

JEFFERSON CITY - The Show-Me State games kicked off Friday morning at 11 AM with a Torch Run at the Governor's Garden in Jefferson City.

Presented by Shelter Insurance, the mission of the Torch Run is to generate exposure and enthusiasm for the Show-Me State games throughout Missouri.

This sports festival is a non-profit program of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Health and is hosted by the University of Missouri. The mission of the Show-Me State Games is simple: to provide all Missourians the opportunity to participate in activities of health, fitness, family and fun.

Emily Lorenz, marketing/media coordinator for the Show-Me State games, says that the games are a pretty big deal.

"This is Missouri's Olympic style sports festival. We have more than 27 different sports with different ages and skill levels."

Lorenz says that the games have definitely made a home for itself in Columbia.

"We have so many supporters in Columbia, and the county and we use so many corporate sponsors and volunteers, so the Show Me State home has always been and will always be here in Columbia.

The biggest concern for athletes is how participants will stay safe in the heat. Jay MacLellan, director of public relations for Shelter Insurance, says that they usually modify the runs and make them shorter to accommodate for the severe temperatures.

"Show-Me State games is on top of it and we have emergency plans, water on deck, and sag vehicles for runners to stay safe in this heat."

The second Torch Run will take place today at 3PM where runners will take off for Shelter Insurance from Traditions Plaza at the University of Missouri.

For more information about the Show-Me State games or to see schedules for each sport, visit https://www.smsg.org/sports/.