Show-Me State Games Heat Solutions

COLUMBIA - Show-Me State Game organizers have a plan to beat the heat during the games.

The warm weather will continue July 20, 2012 to July 22,2012 during the Show-Me State Games. The weekend's high temperatures will be around 100 degrees. Some sporting events are scheduled for the hottest hours of the day, between 1 and 6 p.m.

But organizers have a plan to defeat the heat. They are ready to shorten matches and require mandatory water breaks if necessary.

There are about 700 volunteers ready to help fight the heat.

The Show-Me State Games started in early June and there were no heat-related injuries at that time.