Show-Me State Games hosting two tournaments this weekend

COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games isn't officially until June, but the competition is already underway.

More than 90 basketball teams will be competing in the Mpix Hoopin' It Up tournament at three local recreation centers, including the Mizzou Rec. The tournament serves as a fundraising event for the organization's summer games, according to its spokeswoman, Emily Lorenz.

"They also help us get the word out about our events and help make sure we're always promoting health, fitness, family and fun," she said.

"It's on the eve of March Madness and basketball fever is in the air," said one parent, David Lovelady. "We're always supporting of our kids' endeavors, so to be a part of this basketball Show Me State tradition is wonderful."

The Show-Me State Games is also hosting its first MoNASP Archery tournament. It will serve as state qualifiers for teams and individuals ranging from elementary school to high school students.

"So last summer, we added NASP [National Archery in the Schools Program] archery for the first time, it was a huge success." Lorenz said. "Its been really successful in promoting youth archery and getting youth involved."

The organization decided to implement more events featuring archery due to its popularity. The events are a part of efforts from the Missouri Department of Conservation and NASP to increase interest in archery.

This year's Show Me State Games will be June 7-10, July 20-22, and July 27-29.