Show-Me State Games Kick Off

COLUMBIA - The Show-State games entered its 28th year Friday in Columbia.

The games kicked off in the afternoon with youth football and will continue into the evening with basketball from 5 to 10 p.m. at the MU Rec Center and senior soccer at Cosmo Park from 6 to 10 p.m.

This weekend's games include more than 10 sports ranging from lacrosse to pickle-ball. Around 7,000 people are expected to show up and support the different teams competing in this weekend's games.

The final two weekends of the games will be held the last two weekends in July.