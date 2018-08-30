Show-Me State Games kick off Friday

COLUMBIA - After months of planning, the 2016 Show-Me State Games began Friday.

The day kicked off with several sports, including baseball and soccer.

Several runners spent the day, in Olympic style, running the torch around mid-Missouri, making stops at the capitol building in Jefferson City, the columns at the MU campus and Shelter Insurance.

"These last two stops in Jeff City and Columbia really help kick off the games," media coordinator Emily Lorenz said.

The opening ceremonies will be at Mizzou Arena at 7 p.m. The event will include a parade of athletes, just like the Olympic games.