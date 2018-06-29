Show-Me State Games Kicks Off

COLUMBIA -- The 28th annual Show-Me State games kick off in Columbia on Friday.

This weekend's games include more than 10 sports ranging from lacrosse to pickle-ball.

On Friday there will be basketball from 5 to 10 pm at the MU Rec cCnter, soccer at Cosmo Park from 6 to 10 pm and youth football starting at 2 pm.

The final two weekends of the games will be held the last two weekends in July.