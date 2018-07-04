Show Me State Games Show Businesses More Money

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of Missourians came to Columbia Saturday for the Show Me State Summer Games and they made a big impact on the community. Local business owners said the games bring in customers they don't usually see.

"Whenever there's a Show Me State Games event in town, we always see a spike in business." General Manager of Shakespeare's Toby Epstein said.

Epstein said that the jump in customers has grown as the Show Me State Games gets older.

"Over the years with more and more people that are involved with the show me state games, it brings in more business"

Saturday the Show Me State Games had soccer, lacrosse and pickleball. The games finish up Sunday evening with basketball. For a full schedule of events, click here.