Show-Me State Games Take Heat Precautions

COLUMBIA - With temperature in the hundreds becoming the norm this summer, organizers of the Show-Me State Games said Wednesday that they are prepared for the heat ahead of this weekend's competition.

Organizers said they are collaborating with the University of Missouri Health Department to prevent any heat-related medical emergencies. Temperatures for Friday, the first day of the competition, are projected to reach 96 degrees with no cloud cover to protect athletes.

Some sports are scheduled for the hottest hours of the day, between 1 and 6 p.m. Officials said they are prepared to shorten matches if necessary and institute mandatory water breaks.

Organizers said they haven't had any heat-related medical emergencies so far this summer.