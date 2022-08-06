COLUMBIA - On Saturday, volunteers drove in pairs around Columbia to predetermined routes with a specialized sensor to collect heat indices and location data. The city of Columbia says that every summer the city experiences about 10 days where the heat index exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Drivers were given predetermined routes at three different time slots, 6:00-7:00 a.m., 3:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-8:00 p.m. The purpose of the different time slots was to not only show the heat at different locations in the city but also different times of the day.
Attendees of Show Me the Heat campaign kickoff event got to help launch a weather balloon into the sky, the balloon will be used to collect climate data. Other activities of the kickoff event included a mural painting, food and other family fun activities.
The importance of this campaign was to try and combat the rising temperatures due to climate change has a lot to do with how much more urban areas are affected by heat in comparison to rural areas. The term is called the 'urban heat island effect,' it can create risks for human health, infrastructure and quality of life.
"Hot temperatures can have a lot of negative effects on your health especially your respiratory system," Rebecca Estes, Senior Planner for Columbia/Boone PHHS said, "without taking the proper precautionary measures it can be dangerous to be outside in the summer."
After collecting data, the city will begin to put together maps that show the distribution of heat across Columbia, review those maps and work together to find solutions.
Danielle Fox, the Community Conservationist for the Office of Sustainability said that there are no plans currently for an event next year.