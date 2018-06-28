Show Us the Money

So, the residents asked for the state auditor's help. And, New Bloomfield got the results of that audit on Monday night.

One resident says the utility bill for his newly-purchased property shocked him.

"Well, my concern is that we invest in residential real estate in central Missouri. And the concern is, after we closed on a residential property, I had the surprise of paying a $677 utility bill," complained Chris Grateke.

Bills like Grateke's brought about 40 residents to the meeting. A 2003 petition asked the state to find out where the money goes.

"The citizens signed a petition for us to audit the city," said audit manager Mark Ruether. "And, what we do in that case is, we ask the petitioners to send us or provide us information of their concerns and what they're concerned about."

Residents are frustrated over increased water rates for a waste management project. Grateke is pleased with Ruether's suggestions, but Grateke says he won't buy more property in New Bloomfield for the time being.

"Well, I don't think we are going to purchase any in the near future unless we see some improvements on how things are handled, different issues with the city," Grateke said.

Ruether says the state audit of New Bloomfield cost the city about $13,000. Grateke hopes Monday night's meeting will end surprises in utility bills.