Showboat Gets A Reprieve

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A nearly century-old showboat that was long a St. Louis area landmark is getting a reprieve, at least temporarily. The Goldenrod Showboat closed in 2001 and is stored on the Illinois River. Principals in a court battle over unpaid mooring charges say an agreement is expected that will allow St. Charles businessman John Schwarz to move the boat, then continue to seek a new use for it. Mooring site owner Sheila Prokuski says if the suit isn't settled or a buyer found, she may sell the boat for scrap. The riverboat long served as a stationary dinner theater in St. Charles. It closed after a Coast Guard safety check.