Shrewsbury scooter driver charged with assault

By: The Associated Press

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) - A Shrewsbury scooter driver is accused of punching another driver in the face after a vehicle collision.

KMOV-TV reports that police in the St. Louis County town issued a citation to the unidentified driver Friday for third-degree assault. Police say the victim was assaulted after the two men pulled over when the scooter operator thought the other driver clipped his bike.

The scooter driver was arrested Sunday after police received a tip.