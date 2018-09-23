Shutdown Would Affect Arch, Other Mo. Sites

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Weekend visitors to St. Louis would find their hopes of riding to the top of the Gateway Arch thwarted if the federal government shuts down.

The Arch is part of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial complex, which also includes the Museum of Westward Expansion. The site is run by the National Park Service, whose operations would be halted if lawmakers in Washington fail to reach an agreement by midnight Friday.

The Park Service says nongovernment operations around the Arch would remain open, including the Gateway Arch Riverboats and Gateway Helicoptor Tours.

Other National Park Service sites in Missouri that would be affected by a shutdown include the Harry Truman home in Independence, the Wilson Creek Battlefield near Republican and the George Washington Carver Historic Site near Joplin.